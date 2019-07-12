Abhishek Singh July 12 2019, 7.11 pm July 12 2019, 7.11 pm

Finally, after much delays, director Vikas Bahl’s Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan, has made it to the big screens. The film is based on the life of Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar and his classes Super 30. It also stars Mrunal Thakur alongside Roshan. After making her presence felt in television and now Bollywood, the leading lady of Super 30, in an exclusive interview to in.com, stated that she is on cloud 9. Mrunal added how she was shocked to hear about Anand Kumar’s illness and prays that he recovers from his brain tumour soon.

Sharing her experience of the screening, on Thursday, which was organised by the star cast of the film, Mrunal revealed how Anand Kumar was the man of the moment at the screening. “I was very happy to see Anand sir. I don’t know why but like his students, I too called him sir from day one and at the screening also when I saw him I went and hugged him. He was happy to see the people around. He has struggled a lot to be where he is today and the man deserves a lot of love, respect and admiration. The atmosphere at the screening was very positive. Everyone was happy and I guess Anand sir’s mother was the happiest. She had the same feeling which a teacher has when his or her student fares well in the exam and I could sense that she was very proud of her son.”

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing and I am busy answering calls and responding to the messages. People have been very kind to me and have appreciated me for the film. I think I will be glued to my cellphone over the weekend,” she added

It was only recently that Anand Kumar surprised everyone with his shocking revelation of suffering from a rare form of a tumour. When Mrunal was quizzed about Anand’s brain tumour, this is what the Super 30 actor had to say. “I was not aware of his health condition till recently I came to know about it from reading about it in news and I was shocked. I was taken aback at first and I couldn’t believe it at first but then you know we have advanced medical facilities these days. I am sure he will get the best of treatment and will be back to being fit. He has been an inspirational person not just to his students and a particular region but to an entire nation with his sheer hard work and dedication.”