Abhishek Singh June 28 2019, 10.14 pm June 28 2019, 10.14 pm

In 2018, the #MeToo movement rocked the nation after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her on the sets of their film Horn Ok Please. Post the revelation, many women from different walks of life came forward and revealed the names of people who had harassed them. Names like MJ Akbar, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Subhash Kapoor, Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Vikas Bahl and others came forward. Due to the allegations upon Vikas Bahl, his production company dissolved. As the Super 30's release date is closing by, the director, Vikas Bahl, has been away from the limelight.

TV star Nandish Sandhu is part of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. Commenting on Vikas Bhal, he said, "The whole news was a surprise for all of us. We didn't hear from him at all and I didn't push it. Due to the controversy, the film's release was delayed and it was supposed to release in January but it is now releasing in July. I think it worked for us, the more it for delayed, the more makers got time to work on the film."

Nandish revealed that the actors have worked really hard on Super 30. "All the actors in the film have gone the extra length for their character. We have taken special sessions for our characters and people will love it."

In an earlier interview, Anand Kumar, whom the film is based on, defended Vikas, "The film's shooting was done by the time the controversy surfaced and I knew Vikas Bahl. My father told me mehnat bekar nahi jaati, toh mujhe yakeen tha, aur aisa hua bhi. Unhein clean chit mil gayi."