In his upcoming film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. The actor has been receiving a lot of attention for his de-glam look in the film. He hails from Bihar and comes from a humble background. In real life, Hrithik stays at this lavish apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, but for this Vikas Bahl directorial he resided at a not-so-pleasant looking place. HR’s humble abode was erected at a village in Jaipur near the Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan.
Speaking more about this house, Production Designer of the film Subrata Chakraborty who made the sets with partner Amit Ray informed in.com, “Well frankly we wanted to shoot at real locations in Bihar. But then the place is not shooting friendly. Considering that people are extremely curious there when it comes to shooting we realized that it would attract a lot of crowd (of locals) on sets and would get difficult to shoot with Hrithik. That's when we zeroed down upon the village next to Sambhar Lake which is a replica of Bihar.”
The Production Designer who has earlier worked on films like Haider, Padmaavat etc, says that he tried to replicate Hrithik's house in the film to Anand’s real house in Bihar. “I think we did the best. It looks 99.99 per cent as Anand’s real house. In fact, there were a few objects from his real house that Anand shared with us and we put those objects, like a certificate from his college which we got framed and mounted on a wall in this house. Anand visited this set and he was amazed by it,” says Subrata. The team shot at the very set for a period of 45 days.
At the Sambhar Lake, apart from Hrithik's house, there were other parts of the city that were recreated. The team built up a post office quintessential to Bihar, and a students' hostel akin to the one Anand Kumar has in his hometown. As per Subrata, the entire budget of the sets for the film was Rupees 20 Crore.