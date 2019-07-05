Onkar Kulkarni July 05 2019, 8.51 pm July 05 2019, 8.51 pm

In his upcoming film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. The actor has been receiving a lot of attention for his de-glam look in the film. He hails from Bihar and comes from a humble background. In real life, Hrithik stays at this lavish apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, but for this Vikas Bahl directorial he resided at a not-so-pleasant looking place. HR’s humble abode was erected at a village in Jaipur near the Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan.

Speaking more about this house, Production Designer of the film Subrata Chakraborty who made the sets with partner Amit Ray informed in.com, “Well frankly we wanted to shoot at real locations in Bihar. But then the place is not shooting friendly. Considering that people are extremely curious there when it comes to shooting we realized that it would attract a lot of crowd (of locals) on sets and would get difficult to shoot with Hrithik. That's when we zeroed down upon the village next to Sambhar Lake which is a replica of Bihar.”

The sketch of Hrithik Roshan's house in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan's house from the exterior in Super 30

The house is being constructed using bricks

The house is a replica of Anand Kumar's in Bihar

The interiors of the Hrithik Roshan's house

This set was put up at Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan

The total cost of Super 30 film sets has been Rs 20 Crore

Anand Kumar offered a few objects from his real home to be put up at the replica

Hrithik Roshan shot at this set for a period of 45 days

Anand Kumar was amazed seeing the replica of his house

Seen in the picture is the kitchen of Hrithik's house

The Production Designer who has earlier worked on films like Haider, Padmaavat etc, says that he tried to replicate Hrithik's house in the film to Anand’s real house in Bihar. “I think we did the best. It looks 99.99 per cent as Anand’s real house. In fact, there were a few objects from his real house that Anand shared with us and we put those objects, like a certificate from his college which we got framed and mounted on a wall in this house. Anand visited this set and he was amazed by it,” says Subrata. The team shot at the very set for a period of 45 days.