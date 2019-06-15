Debanu Das June 15 2019, 6.07 pm June 15 2019, 6.07 pm

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is back in the news. This time it is thanks to a bunch of IIT students who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against Anand Kumar, the mathematician. Super 30 is based on the works of Kumar. The students accused Kumar of falsely helping students to obtain a seat in his Super 30 course and gain admission to the engineering institute, reports said. The students questioned how a film that aims to celebrate his life can make its way to the theatres while there is a case going on.

Reports said that the students - Avinash Baro, Bikash Das, Monjit Doley and Dhaniram Taw – may want to file a new suit to delay the release of the film. The legal counsel of the students told Mid-day, “The film seems inauthentic. We never sought to damage the film, but [Kumar] has a court case against him. His reply [to the PIL] doesn’t address the allegations completely.” He added that the film can send out an incorrect message if released now.

Super 30 is in rough waters...

“He is yet to reveal the names to the court. In such a scenario, this movie can send out an incorrect message,” said a statement to media outlets. Super 30 has been facing a lot of trouble over its release. The initial release date of January 25 was pushed back after Kangana Ranaut announced she would release her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Super 30 was pushed the release to July 26 and the makers blamed post-production work for the delay.