Ranjini Maitra June 04 2019, 11.38 pm June 04 2019, 11.38 pm

While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's acts in Gully Boy left the critics and audience impressed, there was one more man who emerged victoriously with his subtle but impactful performance. For Vijay Varma - who played Moeen Bhai, the man who by the end of the film became nothing short of a hero in our eyes - Gully Boy was a prominent exposure; one that he much deserved. Vijay's next big screen appearance will be alongside Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. The announcement came on the same day when the film's trailer hit the internet.

The actor will be seen doing a cameo in Hrithik's upcoming release Super 30, but the detail about his character has been kept under the wraps as of now. “While I can’t say much about the part, what I can tell is that when I heard the story of super 30 and about Anand sir who literally changed so many lives I knew I wanted to be a part of this story," said Vijay, who happens to be a big fan of Hrithik.

View this post on Instagram पलटेगा तो पटेगा😉 #stormworkshop 📸 @vaher99.nashadheen_yatrakar A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) on May 16, 2019 at 10:17am PDT

Even before Gully Boy, Vijay has delivered impressive performances in films such as Monsoon Shootout, Pink and Rangrezz. Super 30 revolves around Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who provides free of cost guidance to underprivileged engineering aspirants. While Hrithik will be seen essaying the lead role, we are curious to see where Vijay will fit in.

Vijay is also thrilled about his forthcoming release Bamfaad which marks the Bollywood debut of Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal. The prolific filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali is ready to make his first web series and Vijay is a part of it!