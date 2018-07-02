Super 30: Here’s all you need to know about Mrunal Thakur’s role in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer

TV actress Mrunal Thakur, who is known for her character of Bulbul from the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl’s Super 30. The actress’ look from the film was leaked a few days ago when she was shooting with Hrithik Roshan. And now, here’s an interesting detail about her character that Mrunal herself has revealed.

While talking to DNA, Mrunal revealed that she will be playing the role of a classical dancer in the film. “I play a classical dancer. I’ve been learning Kathak from Birju Maharaj’s disciple, Renu Sharma, and have been practising it for the last couple of months.”

“The movie is around 70 per cent complete. I have a few more days of shoot left. Only some scenes and the song are left to be shot. We are filming the track around July-end or early August. I have a portion in it where I will be doing Kathak,” she added.

Super 30 is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2019. However, before making her Bollywood debut, Mrunal will be seen in the international film, Love Sonia, which was premiered in London recently.

For the uninitiated, Mrunal was considered for Anushka Sharma’s role in Salman Khan-starrer Sultan. She was also reportedly offered Fatima Sana Shaikh’s role in Thugs of Hindostan but the actress opted not to do it.