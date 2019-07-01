Divya Ramnani July 01 2019, 10.39 pm July 01 2019, 10.39 pm

After a long break of two years, fans will finally see Hrithik Roshan coming back to the silver screens with his next titled Super 30. The film, which is helmed by Vikas Bahl, chronicles the life of a mathematician named Anand Kumar, who coached a group of financially underprivileged students to crack their IIT examinations. The trailer of Super 30 was unveiled in the month of June and it opened to a positive response. The film, apart from Hrithik Roshan, also stars a group of 30 talented kids.

Taking to his social media accounts, Hrithik Roshan shared a clip of him and his co-stars having a crazy time on the sets of Super 30. The video featured the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor, along with all the kids, as they danced to the tunes of Bhojpuri song Lolipop Lagelu. In his caption, Roshan expressed his happiness on working with a talented bunch of youngsters, some of whom were facing the camera for the first time. He wrote, “A very different side of super 30 class. I really enjoyed my young co-actors who are from diverse backgrounds and most of them are facing the camera for the first time.” We absolutely loved this desi side of the Greek God!

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan shaking a leg with his co-stars here:

Earlier, in a conversation with in.com, Anand Kumar couldn’t stop raving praises about Hrithik Roshan. Kumar, in fact, went onto to call him the perfect choice for the film and also complimented the actor for pulling off his accent so well. He was quoted as saying, "I had told the production house that I get the right to choose the actor, director, music director, and the right script then only I can greenlight the project. People told me that Hrithik looks like a Greek god, how he will suit the dehati character? But Hrithik underwent a lot of preparation. He came wearing a gamcha just like me. He also spoke with me in an accent just like mine. I was super amazed. I feel he has done a good job."