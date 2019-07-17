Hrithik Roshan's latest film, Super 30, is enjoying massive success at the box office. The film is the biopic of mathematician and scholar Anand Kumar, who tutors 30 underprivileged kids every year for IIT. The film was whelmed by Vikas Bahl and Hrithik's acting has been a source of praise for the film. Recently, the actor met Anand Kumar on the occasion of Guru Purnima and was seen touching his feet. A few days later, the team of Super 30 visited the residence of India's Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and watched the film with his family.
The news surfaced as Hrithik Roshan tweeted about the event and pictures of his meeting with the Vice President of India. It is indeed a huge honour, not only for Roshan but also for Kumar, who has dedicated all his genius for the welfare of underprivileged children.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu himself revealed in a series of Tweets that he watched the film with the team and also his family members in Uparashtrapati Bhawan. He also reviewed the film which he shared on Twitter. In his review, the VP wrote that he was 'deeply moved' by Anand Kumar's inspirational story.
Apart from critical acclaim from many, the film has received love from audiences all over the country as well. In just five days, the film has managed to make Rs 63.75 crores at the box office. Recently, it was also made tax free by the Bihar government. Super 30's success stems from the fact that it is not just a rag to riches story like most biopics but it is also a story about a man who gives up a blossoming career to give back to the society. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Sadh in important roles.