Hrithik Roshan's latest film, Super 30, is enjoying massive success at the box office. The film is the biopic of mathematician and scholar Anand Kumar, who tutors 30 underprivileged kids every year for IIT. The film was whelmed by Vikas Bahl and Hrithik's acting has been a source of praise for the film. Recently, the actor met Anand Kumar on the occasion of Guru Purnima and was seen touching his feet. A few days later, the team of Super 30 visited the residence of India's Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and watched the film with his family.

The news surfaced as Hrithik Roshan tweeted about the event and pictures of his meeting with the Vice President of India. It is indeed a huge honour, not only for Roshan but also for Kumar, who has dedicated all his genius for the welfare of underprivileged children.

Check out the moment below:

It was an honour to meet Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President Of India. Had an enlightening conversation - his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge. Thank you for the opportunity Sir. @VPSecretariat pic.twitter.com/32pA1sEYa2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 17, 2019

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu himself revealed in a series of Tweets that he watched the film with the team and also his family members in Uparashtrapati Bhawan. He also reviewed the film which he shared on Twitter. In his review, the VP wrote that he was 'deeply moved' by Anand Kumar's inspirational story.

Check out his tweets below:

Happy to have watched the movie ‘Super 30’ along with the lead actor of the film Shri Hrithik Roshan, Producer Shri Sajid Nadiadwala, Shri Anand Kumar and my family members, at Uprashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi today. @iHrithik @teacheranand #Super30 pic.twitter.com/r8pt5mWFhS — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019

I was deeply moved by the inspirational story of Shri Anand, who fought against all odds to provide a brighter future for impoverished children. @iHrithik @teacheranand #Super30 pic.twitter.com/X0jgLsSJ80 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019

I congratulate the producers of the movie #Super30 for showcasing the dedication, commitment and the missionary zeal of a Teacher who worked tirelessly to realize the dreams of hundreds of bright students. @iHrithik @teacheranand #Super30 pic.twitter.com/wsRgVPehLl — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019

I was hugely impressed by the performances of Shri Hrithik Roshan, the supporting cast and other actors. @iHrithik @teacheranand #Super30 pic.twitter.com/zP3nGPnkE1 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019

I also laud efforts of Shri Anand for starting #Super30 coaching centre & appreciate his efforts in tracking talented students from economically backward sections of society & for honing their skills by providing training. @iHrithik @teacheranand pic.twitter.com/y8MYX9n7ob — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019

The movie depicts the life and struggles of a brilliant mathematician Shri Anand Kumar who coaches 30 underprivileged students for IIT-JEE Entrance Exam each year. @iHrithik @teacheranand #Super30 pic.twitter.com/IAijNUBgJO — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019