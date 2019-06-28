Divya Ramnani June 28 2019, 4.42 pm June 28 2019, 4.42 pm

Super 30 brings Hrithik Roshan back to the big screens after almost two years and a streak of controversies. All the chaos began after the film’s director, Vikas Bahl, was accused of sexual misconduct by an employee of the now-dissolved Phantom Films. Further, Super 30 had almost locked horns with that of Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya. However, the makers of the film, somehow, managed to dodge these complications. But that wasn’t clearly the end to Hrithik’s misfortune. Recently, his sister Sunaina Roshan made some shocking revelations on the Roshan family, showcasing them as the ultimate villains of her life.

Amid all the mess, it was being speculated that Hrithik Roshan is keen on missing the Super 30 promotions, in order to avoid all the questions surrounding the controversies. But, guess what? On Friday, we spotted the Kaabil actor, along with his co-star Mrunal Thakur, as they started their promotional duties for the film. Hrithik Roshan opted for a patterned blue shirt along with denim and looked dynamic as usual. Mrunal, on the other hand, oozed grace in her off white skirt and blouse. Now, since Roshan has decided to face the media, will he be sharing his side of the story or he will choose to dodge such questions and play safe? Only time shall tell!

Have a look at Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur's pictures from the Super 30 promotions:

Hrithik Roshan while promoting Super 30.

Mrunal Thakur while promoting Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur while promoting Super 30.

Ahead of Super 30’s release, Sunaina Roshan accused parents Rakesh and Pinky of ill-treating her because she is in a relationship with a Muslim man. Moreover, it was Kangana’s sister Rangoli who came out in Sunaina’s defense and revealed that Kangana is in constant touch with her over the phone.