Rushabh Dhruv July 17 2019, 12.04 am July 17 2019, 12.04 am

Hrithik Roshan is on cloud nine right now. Why you may ask? The reason is obvious, his latest release Super 30 is doing well at the box office. Not just this, the film which is based on the life of Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 programme, has been approved by both fans and the critics. Well, after earning Rs 50 crores in 3 days, Super 30 has recently managed to stay steady at the box office on its first weekday as well. On Monday, the Hrithik starrer collected almost Rs 7 crore, bringing its four-day total to Rs 57.25 crore, as per Box Office India. This surely calls for a celebration and going by Roshan's latest IG update, all we can say is that the superstar is having a ball of a time.

In the story shared by Hrithik, we can see the actor dancing on the tunes of his hit song, Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. But the icing on the cake moment is when we see the OG man Anand Kumar shaking a leg on the same melody. Hrithik captioned the post, "I did what you do, now you do what I do." While Kumar could not ace the dance movies, his attempt is applaud-worthy. By looking at the video we also notice the bond between the Hrithik and Anand. The real-life and reel-life Anand Kumar surely share a great rapport!

Have a look at the video shared by Hrithik below:

Recently, Super 30 was made tax-free by the Bihar government. The Patna-based educationist feels the move will help more people to watch the film. The film addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.