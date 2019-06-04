Divya Ramnani June 04 2019, 9.12 am June 04 2019, 9.12 am

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Kaabil, is coming back to rule the silver screens with a yet another unconventional role. His upcoming film, titled Super 30, will see the Greek God stepping into the shoes of a math wizard named Anand Kumar. The film, after a lot of controversies and delays, has been fixed to release on July 12, 2019. Ever since then, the makers of Super 30 have been releasing various posters of the film. The latest update, however, is a still of Hrithik Roshan in his character and we are impressed!

In a picture shared by Hrithik on his social media accounts, we could see the actor in a professor’s avatar, as he stood in front of the blackboard. Dressed up in a checkered white shirt, messed up hair and beard, it looks like Roshan has managed to nail this role as well. In his caption, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor revealed that the trailer of Super 30 is going to be unveiled on Tuesday, at 12 pm. Excited? We definitely are!

Have a look a Hrithik Roshan in this latest still from Super 30 here:

Earlier, the makers of Super 30 released a new poster of the film that featured Hrithik getting drenched as he was surrounded by a bunch of students.

Have a look at Super 30’s poster here: