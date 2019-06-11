Ranjini Maitra June 11 2019, 7.36 pm June 11 2019, 7.36 pm

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is not just the story of a teacher who firmly believes in his cause and uplifts underprivileged students. It is also about the gang of young students who have taken it upon themselves to not let down their master. The trailer, which was released a couple of days ago, got Hrithik raving reviews. We have now got our hands on a couple of new stills from the film.

In one of them, the actor is seen gelling up with a student inside what looks like a classroom. He also introduces us to two of his dear students. One of them keeps an empty wallet in his pocket, and the reason will amaze you. The other one has sold off the pet hens in order to enrol himself to the school. When you have students like these, every bit of your dedication pays off. Doesn't it?

In another, he is happily posing with his group.

In an earlier photo, Hrithik had given us a glimpse of the full class. Have a look, just in case you missed it out earlier.

Super 30 is the biopic of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who teaches underprivileged students free of cost and trains them for IIT and Joint Entrance Examination. Anand has been recognised by the country and beyond, for his noble work. The educational programme he runs is called Super 30 since it enrols 30 students in one batch.

After the trailer released, Kumar took to Twitter to share how overwhelmed he was. "It reminded me of my days of struggle," he wrote.

ट्रेलर देखा | पूरे परिवार के आँखों में आंसू आ गये | लगा कि फिल्म में रितिक रोशन नहीं बल्कि मैं ही हूँ | संघर्ष के दिन याद आ गये | अत्याचारियों से मुकाबला करते हुये भी कठिन परिस्थितियों में भी विद्यार्थियों पढ़ाना | भाई का साथ | और सबकुछ | फिल्म की पूरी टीम का आभार | pic.twitter.com/9ZaBxBVnFd — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) June 4, 2019