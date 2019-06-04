Antara Kashyap June 04 2019, 11.52 am June 04 2019, 11.52 am

Hrithik Roshan seems rather pumped about his upcoming film Super 30. On Tuesday morning, the actor released an energetic trailer launch announcement on Instagram and it comes just a few hours after he posted a fresh look from the film. The post which is a stop-motion video with a very upbeat soundtrack announced that the Super 30 trailer will be released on the 4th of June at 1 PM. Super 30 is a biographical drama based on the life of Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar and his education program which tutors 30 underprivileged students for IIT JEE in Bihar. There is also a book written by Anand Kumar called Super 30: Changing the World, 30 Students at a Time. The film will have Hrithik Roshan playing Anand Kumar and Mrunal Thakur will play the female lead. The film is set to release on the 12th of July 2019.

Take a look at the trailer announcement :

Hrithik shared an inspiring message in the caption which said, "Utho, padho, ladho, badho aur haqdaar bano", which we are guessing will be the catchphrase of the film. Super 30 has had its own share of controversies when director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. This took another turn recently when Vikas Bahl was cleared of all charges and was given credit as the film's director. Moreover, the release date of Super 30, which was initially on the 26th of July, was clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya. After a lot of consideration Super 30's release was moved forward to July 12th. Hrithik has also been posting a lot of stills and posters of the film which has been able to create a lot of buzz.