Soheib Ahsan July 09 2019, 8.45 pm July 09 2019, 8.45 pm

Hrithik Roshan's portrayal of Anand Kumar in Super 30 has brought him closer to the professor's life as well as to the teaching profession. The actor recently shared a new poster for the film. The poster sees Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar traveling on top of a train with various people. It seems that the poster revolves around an important part of Anand Kumar's life. The actor revealed that Anand Kumar used to travel to Varanasi every week on the top of a train. There he would sneak into the Banaras Hindu University so he could read foreign journals. Hrithik Roshan expressed his amusement at Anand Kumar's sneaking activities.

Anand would travel every week for 6 hours by train with no money just to access the library at BHU into which he used to sneak in bec outside students weren’t allowed. Only so he could access the foreign journals which they stocked. It is the sneaking into BHU but that got me 😜 pic.twitter.com/OdbZp0TyxV — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 9, 2019

Anand Kumar belonged to an economically backward family. He showed an interest in mathematics while he was still in school. During his graduation, he wrote multiple research papers on the number theory. These papers were later published in the Mathematical Spectrum and Mathematical Gazette.

When he finished his schooling, his father passed away making the financial situation worse for his family. During this time he got selected into Cambridge University but could not go due to financial problems. Instead, he would help his mother sell papads. It was during this time that he traveled to Varanasi to read foreign journals at the Banaras Hindu University every week as they were unavailable elsewhere. It was in 2002 that he started his Super 30 coaching classes to help economically backward students prepare for the IIT-JEE entrance exams.