Darshana Devi June 27 2019, 11.12 pm June 27 2019, 11.12 pm

In the midst of the biopic trend in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan happens to be one of the top stars to join the bandwagon. The 45-year-old is essaying Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Bihar, in his next titled Super 30. The film deals with the story of Kumar helping poverty-stricken children to get into engineering colleges like IIT. Until now, the makers have successfully kept the buzz high by unveiling back-to-back posters and stills from the film. On Thursday, Hrithik treated us with an interesting piece of information about the film and Kumar, along with a new still.

The picture shared by the actor sees him selling papad outside a bus and having a grumpy look on his face. Through his post, Hrithik shared that the ‘papad-selling journey’ of Kumar was an important phase of the mathematician’s life and ‘became the genesis of all that he did later in his life’. The picture has Hrithik wearing a grey checkered shirt with a pink scarf placed on his shoulders. Sure enough, we’re now more excited to see how Hrithik unfolds all such phases of Kumar’s life in the film and by the look at the trailer, we have our expectation bar higher!

Take a look at Hrithik’s post here:

During a recent interview, Hrithik revealed that he wanted to shoot in the scorching heat of Rajasthan to get into the skin of his character. “The environment and location were difficult to shoot in, not only for me but also for the entire crew. It was a constant struggle to stay in character and be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” he said.