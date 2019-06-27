In the midst of the biopic trend in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan happens to be one of the top stars to join the bandwagon. The 45-year-old is essaying Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Bihar, in his next titled Super 30. The film deals with the story of Kumar helping poverty-stricken children to get into engineering colleges like IIT. Until now, the makers have successfully kept the buzz high by unveiling back-to-back posters and stills from the film. On Thursday, Hrithik treated us with an interesting piece of information about the film and Kumar, along with a new still.
The picture shared by the actor sees him selling papad outside a bus and having a grumpy look on his face. Through his post, Hrithik shared that the ‘papad-selling journey’ of Kumar was an important phase of the mathematician’s life and ‘became the genesis of all that he did later in his life’. The picture has Hrithik wearing a grey checkered shirt with a pink scarf placed on his shoulders. Sure enough, we’re now more excited to see how Hrithik unfolds all such phases of Kumar’s life in the film and by the look at the trailer, we have our expectation bar higher!
Take a look at Hrithik’s post here:
View this post on Instagram
“The papad selling phase of Anand Kumar’s journey is an important one as it was cathartic and became the genesis of all that he did later on in his life.” #Super30 #12thJULY
A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on
During a recent interview, Hrithik revealed that he wanted to shoot in the scorching heat of Rajasthan to get into the skin of his character. “The environment and location were difficult to shoot in, not only for me but also for the entire crew. It was a constant struggle to stay in character and be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” he said.
Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh, Johnny Lever, Virendra Saxena and others, the Vikas Bahl directorial hits the theatres on July 12.Read More