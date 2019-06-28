Darshana Devi June 28 2019, 10.55 pm June 28 2019, 10.55 pm

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming Super 30 is now just a couple of days away. The film’s team is doing everything they can to keep the buzz up. That includes dropping of new songs, stills, posters every other day. After the first song of the film, Jugraafiya, another track from the film is already on the way. Hrithik, on Friday, surprised us with the announcement of the release date of the song and along with it, he shared a glimpse of the track.

The picture sees a couple of men pulling Hrithik, apparently to shake a leg, while the actor is seen flashing his wide smile. By the looks of it, we assume it’s going to be one happy song and given that Hrithik is hailed as the dance icon of the industry, we await him to put up a splendid performance. Through his post, Hrithik shared that the track, titled Basanti No Dance, is to be unveiled on Saturday. Describing the song, he wrote that it is ‘an experience’ that he will cherish forever.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post here:

This song is an experience I will cherish forever. These 30 poured their hearts into it which will last me 30 years of incredible memories. Gear up for #BasantiNoDance. Out tomorrow. #Super30 #July12 @super30film @AjayAtulOnline @OfficialAMITABH @Janardan_789 @aslidivyakumar pic.twitter.com/iK2BpXxjxZ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 28, 2019

The film will see Hrithik essaying mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The mathematician, himself, was all praises for Hrithik. In an interview with Firstpost, Kumar shared, "Sanjeev Dutta (writer) wrote this story nine years ago but no one was ready to make a film on it. Two years ago, many producers and directors came with offers. I met everyone but I hadn’t seen a person as curious and excited like Hrithik Roshan. He is a very good actor and he said: ‘The movie is very tough. Give me at least a year to get into your skin and I will do it perfectly’. Right from his dialect to facial expressions, I was convinced that he (Hrithik Roshan) will do the best job."