Super 30: Hrithik Roshan takes us on a tour of Varanasi – view pics

Hrithik Roshan, who impressed everyone with his performance in last year’s release Kaabil, won’t be having any movie hitting the screens this year. The actor has been busy with the shooting of Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 which is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar and focuses on his educational program Super 30.

Currently, the team of the film is shooting in Varanasi and Hrithik Roshan on his Instagram stories has been sharing some wonderful pictures from there. From pictures of food to the photos of aarti at ghats, he is giving us a tour of Varanasi. Check out the pictures here:

Aren’t these pictures beautiful? And if these pictures are clicked by Hrithik himself then we must say that he is a great photographer.

Talking about Super 30, the biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Mrunal is a famous name in TV industry and Super 30 will mark her Bollywood debut. She will also be seen in international film Love Sonia, which premiered in London recently.

Super 30 also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. The makers are guarding his look from the film as it is said that he will be seen in a totally different avatar.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2019.