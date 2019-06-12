Divya Ramnani June 12 2019, 9.27 am June 12 2019, 9.27 am

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, after a lot of controversies and delays, was unveiled last Tuesday i.e., June 4. The film helmed by Vikas Bahl chronicles the life of a Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who coached a group of economically backward children to crack the IIT entrance examinations. While the trailer featuring Hrithik Roshan got a good response overall, a section of people criticised the actor for his accent and make-up. A lot of netizens weren’t really impressed with Hrithik’s OTT dialogue delivery and felt that he went haywire with the accent. He was also trolled for going brown face with his make-up.

Can a brown person be accused of brownface?? Because fuckmylife Hrithik Roshan literally has gone full RDJ in Tropic Thunder! He is more brownfaced than Ranveer in Gully Boy! Bc kya hai yeh?! — Nothing Original🏳️‍🌈 (@valastrix) June 4, 2019

You paint Hrithik Roshan in brown and make him speak Bihari. This is criminal. https://t.co/Y47wcUNrYz — T (@ChillMaarYaar) June 4, 2019

As Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan's Bihari accent sounds damm funny! It seems Laloo Prasad Yadav's spirit has entered into Rohit's body. No hrithik, not every Bihari speaks the way Laloo yadav does. However, kudos to the team!@iHrithik#Super30Trailer #Super30 — Aman Sinha (@amansinhaaaa) June 4, 2019

Well, the team of in.com, on Monday, spoke to the real-life math wizard. Anand Kumar. He praised Hrithik Roshan for being the perfect choice of the film and also complimented the actor for pulling off his accent so well. Anand was quoted saying, "I had told the production house that I get the right to choose the actor, director, music director, and the right script then only I can greenlight the project. People told me that Hrithik looks like a Greek god, how will he suit the dehati character? But Hrithik underwent a lot of preparation. He came wearing a gamcha just like me. He also spoke with me in an accent just like mine. I was super amazed. I feel he has done a good job."

