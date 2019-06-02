Ranjini Maitra June 02 2019, 1.33 pm June 02 2019, 1.33 pm

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has had a rather rough ride over the last few months. It faced a delay after director Vikas Bahl was embroiled in the #metoo controversy. After an aggressive virtual attack by Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel, Hrithik also decided to advance the release of his film and avert a clash with Kangana's Mental Hai Kya. Amid all these, a new poster of the film was revealed on Sunday. Featuring Hrithik as well as his chirpy gang of students, it is indeed a feel-good poster.

In the poster, a group of young boys and girls are seen drenching themselves in the rain as they laugh out loud. 'Haqdaar Bano' (Be capable)', writes Hrithik in his caption. He is totally into the character, isn't he!

Here's a look at the first look poster of Super 30.

Super 30 is based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who provides free guidance to underprivileged students in preparations for IIT-JEE. Anand is a recipient of several awards and has been covered by prestigious publications.

Vikas Bahl, who withdrew himself from the process after he was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of Phantom Films, was given a clean chit by an internal inquiry committee set up by Reliance Entertainment (producers of Super 30 and 50% stakeholders of the now dissolved Phantom Films). Bahl will now be credited as the director of the film in the credit slates.

Phantom, which wasn't performing very well businesswise for a while, dissolved shortly after Bahl found himself accused of sexual misconduct. Co-partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane announced Phantom was going to shut down days after they responded to the controversy. Technically, this is the last film to release under the Phantom banner.