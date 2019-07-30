Ranjini Maitra July 30 2019, 11.07 pm July 30 2019, 11.07 pm

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is going places! It's one thing that Hrithik's performance, as Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, garnered praise from all corners. But most importantly, various state administrations of India are not only acknowledging the fact that films like Super 30 can bring positive changes, but also withdrawing taxes, in order to make the viewing experience more affordable for the audience! A number of states including Bihar, Rajasthan, and Gujarat have already announced it tax-free. On Tuesday, Maharashtra joined the league.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister met Anand Kumar for a formal meeting. Not only did he convey his congratulatory wishes, but also announced that the government wasn't going to levy entertainment taxes on Super 30. Hrithik took to Twitter to share the same. "It gives me immense happiness and fills me with pride to be bestowed with this honour," he wrote.

It felt very good when Maharashtra CM Hon’ble @Dev_Fadnavis congratulated me for the film ‘Super 30’ during a formal meeting. The best thing was that he declared the film tax free. Thank you from the core of my heart. @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar#super30film pic.twitter.com/vT1jivUf0Y — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 30, 2019

The film is also running tax-free in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. Anand, who guides underprivileged students through the entrance examination of IIT-JEE, will also conduct monthly, virtual classes for the students of class 11 and 12, for government schools of Delhi.