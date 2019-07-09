Rushabh Dhruv July 09 2019, 7.48 pm July 09 2019, 7.48 pm

If you are the one who thinks that exes cannot be pals, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have proved vice-versa. The two who were married for almost 13 years, mutually parted ways in November 2014 and still are cordial with each other. Considering the equation the exes still share, it's not at all surprising when Hrithik and Sussanne stand for each other, even in public. Sussanne has time and again proved that she still respects Hrithik and has been with him through his thick and thin. While fans eagerly await Hrithik's upcoming film Super 30 to hit the screens, Sussanne has already given her version of a verdict for the film.

According to Roshan's ex-wife, Super 30 is one of Hrithik's best films and she is super proud of him. Sussanne in the comment section of Hrithik's post on Instagram gave her verdict.

That's the post by Hrithik Roshan on his IG:

And here's Sussanne's review on Super 30:

In a recent interview, Hrithik Roshan poured his heart out and talked about his ex-wife and the bond they share still. The actor told GQ India, "In The Prophet, Kahlil Gibran talks about love being a temple that’s held up by two columns. If the columns become one, the temple will topple. The further apart they are, and the stronger they are, the bigger the temple of love. So you have to respect each other’s individuality. It’s vital to be self-sufficient in your emotional needs. So anything that comes from the other person is welcome, but you don’t demand it."

"With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn't love. The flip side of love is also love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love," he added.