Antara Kashyap July 20 2019, 5.14 pm July 20 2019, 5.14 pm

Actor Hrithik Roshan's latest film Super 30 has been made tax free by the Uttar Pradesh government after Anand Kumar, the tutor and mathematician on whom the film is based on, met the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The news was released by Anand Kumar himself via Twitter as he posted a picture with the CM thanking him from the core of his heart for making the film tax free. He also wrote that he and the future generation would remember how the CM agreed to make their film accessible to all.

Uttar Pradesh is the third state to make the film tax-free after Bihar and Rajasthan, Hrithik Roshan also reacted to this news by expressing his gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath for his gesture.

Honourable Yogi Adityanath ji @CMOfficeUP many thanks from the core of my heart. I will always remember and so will the young generation the way you honoured us and made ‘Super 30’ film tax free in UP.@iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30 pic.twitter.com/KuDLIwR7bM — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 20, 2019

Heartfelt gratitude for this gesture. Thank you Shri. Yogi Adityanathji for announcing the film Tax-free in UP. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/kBCixIgdTm pic.twitter.com/mMc12VUfDN — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 20, 2019

In a recent interview, Hrithik Roshan talked about his surprise when he found out school students in large numbers were going to watch his films. He said, "Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was a big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection."

The team also recently met the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu with whom they watched the film at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan. Naidu also reviewed the film and gave his opinion to the team. On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan also praised the film on Twitter before declaring that the film was tax-free.

We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan.#Super30 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019

The film has done quite well in the Box office with 50 crores in the first week. The film is based on the life of Anand Kumar a tutor and mathematician who coaches 30 underprivileged children every year for IIT. The film is helmed by Vikas Kumar and also features Pankaj Tripathy, Nandish Sandhu, Mrunal Thakur and Amit Sadh in important roles.