Priyanka Kaul July 15 2019, 6.54 pm July 15 2019, 6.54 pm

The Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, which started on a low note, has picked up the pace. The first day collections closed at Rs 11.75 crore, but the movie picked up on the weekend adding Rs 18 crore on Saturday and Rs 20.50 crore on the third day. The movie thus now soars at a collection that has crossed Rs 50 Crore mark at the box office within the first three days itself.

The movie is based on Anand Kumar, a Patna-based mathematics genius. In order to help underprivileged children aspiring for IIT entrances, he opened a program where he took the top 30 students and prepared them for the top engineering institute. Hrithik portrays the role of Kumar in this movie, also starring Mrunal Thakur.

Watch the trailer of the movie here:

Although the movie has started growing slowly, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh stand strong with Rs 259 crore in just 17 days of its release.

Super 30 movie had been gripped in controversy before its release. Four students from IIT- Guwahati had claimed that Anand Kumar was a cheat. In a PIL filed, the students demanded a list of 36 out of 40 students that Kumar had claimed cleared IIT entrance. Then the director of the film Vikas Bahl got mired in a MeToo controversy. This led to several delays in the film's release. Post the film hit the theatres, Hrithik’s two shade darker tone look was bashed by fans and critics alike.