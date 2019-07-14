In Com Staff July 14 2019, 4.57 pm July 14 2019, 4.57 pm

Hrithik Roshan's latest release, Super 30, follows the journey of Bihar-based Anand Kumar, an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a coaching institute teacher to teach the underprivileged children and help them crack IIT-JEE exams. The film attracted a lot of buzz even before its release. It received mixed reviews at the box office but had a fairly good start on Friday.

According to Box Office India, the film earned an estimated 11 crore on the opening day and became the 4th highest opener for Hrithik. However, the results were not up to the mark as they should have been for a film with Hrithik in the lead. However, on the 2nd day of its release, Super 30 saw a 50% rise in its box office collection according to the site.

Check out the poster below:

The film is currently competing with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 and the Marvel hit Spider-Man: Far From Home. On one hand, where Kabir Singh and Article 15 have crossed 252 crore and 53 crore respectively, Super 30 would have to maintain its current rate of business to be at par with these films. This might get difficult as the film does not offer a female A-list actor in its lead alongside Hrithik.

What is surprising to know is that the film is making a considerable amount of bustle in the overseas market as well.

Here, take a look at movie critic and influencer Taran Adarsh's tweet:

#Super30 Overseas Day 1: $ 902k [₹ 6.18 cr]... Key markets... North America: $ 226k Middle East: Thu $ 192k, Fri $ 331k UK: $ 35k ANZ and Fiji: $ 47k Rest of the world: $ 71k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019