Priyanka Kaul July 18 2019, 8.01 pm July 18 2019, 8.01 pm

Hrithik Roshan’s latest movie Super 30 released on July 12. The film, which is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar, has met with a great response at the box office. The movie grossed a total collection of Rs 50 crore on the third day of the release itself and is expecting a gradual increase. On Day 6, it’s close to touching the Rs 75 crore mark. Hrithik Roshan, who is seen in a very different avatar as Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar, shared his journey of the transformation.

Hrithik Roshan also called as the Greek god, or Bradley Cooper of Bollywood has a huge fan following for his killer looks, other than his acting. While choosing him to play a Bihari character was a good idea at all, is a story for another day. However, the actor shared how he worked on the transformation in a youtube video. The video is a compilation of how the actor had to learn to let of his elitism and the video starts with the famous Bhojpuri song Jab Tu Lagawelu lipstick (Talk about stereotypes). He could be heard saying, “The very first sacrifice I had to make was to make myself look unfit and out of shape.”

Gibberish helped Hrithik's tongue and cheek muscles. While it was quite embarrassing and awkward for him to scratch his body, he practiced it. The video then shows glimpses him saying two liners and singing Bhojpuri songs.” I had to get rid of the sophistication and urban westernized grace that I had been aspiring to do all my life.” Well, that’s surely some real struggles there!

Apart from working on his accent, the actor also had a heavy dose of dark toning, which almost made the actor received flak on the internet. People called him out for being racist and even though the tone darkening looked insignificant on the surface, it shouted of endorsing an everlasting stereotype.