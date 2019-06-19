Ranjini Maitra June 19 2019, 11.48 pm June 19 2019, 11.48 pm

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 revolves around Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who provides free guidance to meritorious but less privileged students who want to pursue engineering through IIT-JEE. Anand, who has been recognised by publications in India and beyond, definitely lives a life worth being celebrated. Just a couple of days back, we learned that 18 of his 30 students (Super 30, the specific programme, enrolls 30 students at one time) had cleared the advanced JEE. However, it doesn't look like everyone is pleased that a film on him is being made.

In a conversation with Mid-day, Anand claimed he was 'under attack' due to the fact that he now has a film based on his life. He also says that he is being protected by the state government right now.

"I am under attack only because a film is being made on my life. The Bihar government has given me security cover. My brother Pranav was hit by a heavy vehicle last year; it was not an accident, it was deliberate. There are a handful of people with feudal mindset who are hell- bent on pulling me down. But the film will silence my detractors," Anand said.

A film on him could have been made long ago. Writer Sanjeev Dutta also approached him to buy the rights, but it didn't develop further. "Anurag Basu showed interest then, but nothing moved. Things took off when producer Madhu Mantena came into the picture. It was through him that I met Hrithik Roshan. He told me he needed a year to prep for the role," the mathematician said.

Better late than never! Super 30, directed by Vikas Behl and also marking the Bollywood debut of TV actor Mrunal Thakur, is slated to release on 12th July.