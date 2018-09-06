Super 30: Memes on Hrithik Roshan starrer's poster got everything from Paneer to Rahul Gandhi covered

On Wednesday, which was also Teachers' Day, Hrithik Roshan shared a number of posters of his upcoming film Super 30. From the look of it, it is Roshan's journey to not only ignite the light of education among the less privileged ones but also to ensure only the deserving ones win. Sure, we love the idea. But the visionary meme makers saw great potential in them. *Winks*

In no time, the internet was flooded with memes. From Rahul Gandhi to Game of Thrones and even the eternal chicken vs paneer, everything is lit with the super 30 humour!

View this post on Instagram Game of Seats A post shared by The Viral Fever (@tvfqtiyapa) on Sep 5, 2018 at 7:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram Haay haay chickene A post shared by The Viral Fever (@tvfqtiyapa) on Sep 5, 2018 at 7:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram the super 30 poster is too real 🔥 A post shared by All Nundia Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Sep 5, 2018 at 12:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram 😓 @hrithikroshan #hrithikroshan #hrithik #hrithikmeme #Super30 A post shared by Hrithik Memes (@hrithik_memes) on Sep 4, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

Unless you are living under the rocks, you'd know that the film clashes with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at the box office. Now a Hrithik vs Kangana would raise eyebrows for many reasons. We haven't forgotten their muddy spat. What started off about their rumoured breakup, ended up becoming a legal case; not to forget, the prime-time TV interviews, allegations, anti allegations and fans of both A-listers trolling the other side plentifully.

Hence, THIS particular meme featuring Kangana Ranaut got us giggling!

Super 30, a biographical film on mathematician Anand Kumar, will also star TV sensation Mrunal Thakur and will release on 25th January 2019.