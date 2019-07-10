Ranjini Maitra July 10 2019, 8.36 pm July 10 2019, 8.36 pm

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 begins with Vijay Varma (in a special appearance), a successful scientist in a foreign land, fondly remembering that one man who pushed him to overcome all odds. Anand Kumar.

We go back in time when Anand, a meritorious but not very privileged student, had to let go of his dreams, simply because the system doesn't favour the poor. The first half tracks his journey from being a mere teacher to the rich to be a true mentor to the needy ones and has a balanced storyline with the correct amount of emotions. Hrithik, who delivers an effective performance, is accompanied by a subtle Mrunal, who doesn't have much to do, at least so far. We are to see how the rest turns out to be.

Here's the trailer of Super 30: