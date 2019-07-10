Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 begins with Vijay Varma (in a special appearance), a successful scientist in a foreign land, fondly remembering that one man who pushed him to overcome all odds. Anand Kumar.
We go back in time when Anand, a meritorious but not very privileged student, had to let go of his dreams, simply because the system doesn't favour the poor. The first half tracks his journey from being a mere teacher to the rich to be a true mentor to the needy ones and has a balanced storyline with the correct amount of emotions. Hrithik, who delivers an effective performance, is accompanied by a subtle Mrunal, who doesn't have much to do, at least so far. We are to see how the rest turns out to be.
Earlier, in a conversation with in.com, Anand Kumar couldn't stop raving praises about Hrithik Roshan. Kumar, in fact, went onto to call him the perfect choice for the film and also complimented the actor for pulling off his accent so well. He was quoted as saying, "I had told the production house that I get the right to choose the actor, director, music director, and the right script then only I can greenlight the project. People told me that Hrithik looks like a Greek god, how he will suit the dehati character? But Hrithik underwent a lot of preparation. He came wearing a gamcha just like me. He also spoke with me in an accent just like mine. I was super amazed. I feel he has done a good job."