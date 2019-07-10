Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan gives life lessons to TikTok star Faisu, video inside

Entertainment

David Beckham shares a cuddly picture on daughter Harper Beckham's birthday

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Anand Kumaranand kumar biopicHrithik RoshanMrunal ThakurSuper 30Super 30 Half ReviewVikas Bahl
nextQuickies 10th July 2019: Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms issues apology, Anup Jalota visits Rishi Kapoor, Farah Khan clears confusion around Satte pe Satta remake and more...

within