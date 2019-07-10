Ranjini Maitra July 10 2019, 11.24 pm July 10 2019, 11.24 pm

In one particular sequence of Super 30, Hrithik Roshan lets you assimilate a rather deep piece of truth. "In the drive of paving themselves a smooth way, the rich has left the poor with numerous potholes. But they know not, what they did to us. We learned how to jump," he says. That way, the film isn't just about one teacher leading 30 students to light, at a time. It is also about a man who enables many to take the jump. That one jump. Super 30 is a classic example of films that surpass your expectation after leaving you with a rather unimpressive trailer. Just when we were wondering whether this would bizarrely borrow a leaf from Hrithik's mannerism in Koi Mil Gaya, he appeared convincingly as Anand Kumar and delivered.

The film begins with one of Anand's former students (Vijay Varma) crediting Anand for the life-changing guidance that eventually lead him to become a globally acclaimed scientist. That speech, a little dull to begin with, could ring an alarm. Are we in for a heavily misty-eyed saga of gratefulness, with an added dose of preaching about how corrupt the Indian education system is (which nobody is denying)...? No, the film thankfully picks up in no time.

The first half is largely about Hrithik, coping with disparate phases. He starts off as this exceptionally brilliant student, high on aspirations until the reality strikes. He develops into what were drastically dissimilar to what he wanted to be, in terms of his goals, and values. He not only associates himself with the education mafia and rakes in great money, but it also looks like he is well past his roots. In the latter half, we're made to witness his transformation into a guiding light who has finally found his purpose, who puts every single possession at stake so that he could win.

Hrithik, who returns to the big screen after close to two years, is plentifully convincing as acclaimed mathematician Anand Kumar. He's good till the sunny days are on, but he gets better when the tragedy hits. Paired opposite him is TV beauty Mrunal Thakur, who holds her place well but barely has anything to do. Hrithik is rightly complemented by Virendra Saxena (Anand's on-screen father) and Nandish Singh (Pranav, Anand's brother). And then comes the man, who, according to many, should've been cast as the protagonist. Pankaj Tripathi, as education minister Devraj Jagan Safdarjung, is every bit of a delight who brings in perfect humour and density at the same time.

Someone once said, you don't sail until you burn all your bridges. That quite explains what Super 30 wants to convey. And the ones who truly bring the film's significance to life is the young bunch that plays Anand's students.

However glorious a story that it might be, 2 hours and 40 minutes are a little too long. Plus, probably in order to emphasise on situations, the film crosses the safe extremum of being dramatic. It is only thanks to effective storytelling that Super 30 doesn't feel as long as it could.

This could prove to be a strong comeback for director Vikas Bahl, who's kind of passing through a rough patch right now. Bahl, whose work we fell in love with after Queen released, has managed to keep a hold from beginning to the and. Occasionally, there's a slip between the cup and the lip. Barring that, Super 30 makes for a decent watch!