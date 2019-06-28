Bollywood

Kabir Singh: After Ishaan Khattar, mom Neelima Azeem comes to Shahid Kapoor's rescue

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan plays it cool in his swag-infused camouflage jacket!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Hrithik RoshanKangana ranautmental hain kyaMrunal ThakurSuper 30super 30 controversy
nextMalaal: Priyanka Chopra shakes a leg with Sharmin Segal, reminds us of Pinga

within