Priyanka Kaul June 28 2019, 11.56 pm June 28 2019, 11.56 pm

When Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming next Super 30 was out with its trailer, it had received much appreciation. But what did not go well down with the people was the overly done darker skin tone given to the actor. The movie already has been surrounded by various controversies and this was the latest one. Many people called out the brownface being about the racism that is prevalent deep in the Indian society and this was an ugly, unconscious example.

And now, the leading lady of the movie, Mrunal Thakur, has come in defence of it. In an interview to Mid Day, she has said, “I think it was required for the character. Whenever I saw Hrithik in his dark complexion, I would end up calling him Anand and not Hrithik. When people see the film, they will understand why it was necessary. In Love Sonia (2018), they (the makers) made me three or four shades darker, and it worked.” The actress had made her Bollywood debut in the movie Love Sonia.

However, we guess, the actress is missing the point. It must also be brought to notice that the problem was pointed at the actor of a wrong colour being chosen to play the role, instead of the one closer to it. It is not unknown that Hrithik is known for his good looks and is considered the Greek god. His looks are often compared with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper's, so it was like the audience is being taken for granted on the name of character portrayal.

The movie Super 30 is based on Anand Kumar, who is a brilliant mathematician and helps 30 students from an underprivileged background to prepare for the Indian Institute of Technology’s entrances, one of the toughest to crack.