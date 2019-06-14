Divya Ramnani June 14 2019, 1.54 pm June 14 2019, 1.54 pm

After a gap of nearly 2 years, Hrithik Roshan is coming back to the celluloid with his forthcoming film titled Super 30. The trailer of the film was recently unveiled and it opened to a great response. Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of a Patna-based mathematician was lauded by one and all. On Friday, the actor teased fans by sharing a sneak peek into the film’s first song, and it also featured the first glimpse of Hrithik’s love interest in the film, Mrunal Thakur.

The song, titled Jugraafiya, appears to be a romantic number. In a still shared by the Kaabil actor, we could see him passing on a note to Mrunal Thakur, who is wearing a gold medal. It looks like the two are in love with each other and Roshan is making the first move. Sweet! While Hrithik was in the mathematician’s avatar, Mrunal looked mesmerising in her ethnic wear and jewellery.

Have a look the still from Jugraafiya featuring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur here:

On Thursday, Duggu shared a small teaser of Jugraafiya and it only added to our excitement.

Check out the teaser of Jugraafiya here:

Recently, Anand Kumar revealed that he is super-convinced with Hrithik Roshan’s performance in the film. He said, “People told me that Hrithik looks like a Greek god, how he will suit the dehati character? But Hrithik underwent a lot of preparation. He came wearing a gamcha just like me. He also spoke with me in an accent just like mine. I was super amazed. I feel he has done a good job."