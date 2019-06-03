Rushabh Dhruv June 03 2019, 2.12 pm June 03 2019, 2.12 pm

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming release Super 30 has been making a lot of noise for the past few months. First, the film got embroiled in a controversy when director Vikas Bahl's name popped up in a #MeToo controversy. After the same, it were Rangoli Chandel's sly remarks on social media, that led to Hrithik pushing the release date of his film and avert a clash with Kangana's Mental Hai Kya. Amid all these, after the first poster was unveiled on Sunday, the makers have now released another poster.

The new poster features Hrithik along with his gang of students having a good time. We see Roshan and his team of young boys and girls enjoying the rain. However, only Hrithik's face is visible. 'Misaal bano. Haqdaar bano,' wrote Hrithik in his caption and also revealed that the trailer of the film will be out on June 4.

Have a look at Super 30's new poster below:

Recently, while interacting with fans in China, Hrithik split the beans on Super 30. As per a report in Times of India, he said, "Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds."