Super 30 posters: Hrithik Roshan ft gang of students in this muddy yet mighty look

Ab raja wahi banega, jo haqdaar hoga... says the tagline of the newly released poster of Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead. The movie which is a biopic of mathematician Anand Kumar encompasses the educational programme Super 30 started by him, in Patna. It aims to pick 30 meritorious students from the economically backward sections of the society and give them the education and training so that they are able to appear for the JEE and can be a part of the prestigious institute like IIT. The movie has been making quite some buzz ever since its announcement, majorly because of Hrithik being cast in the lead role of Anand Kumar.

And now, after much fervour, the makers have released the first look posters of the movie. Muddy and mighty, the super 30 students stand tall with their trainer (Hrithik Roshan), with grit and determination in their demeanour.

The movie will also star Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, and acclaimed actor Virendra Saxena playing Rajendra Kumar, Anand Kumar's father. It will hit the theatres on January 25, 2019. It will be clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. Given the history shared by the two stars and the murky details of their past, it will be interesting to see as to who emerges victorious on critical and commercial fronts.