Super 30 production to begin from December, finds a release date

Director Vikas Bhal’s biopic on mathematic genius Anand Kumar, Super 30, will go into production from December. Hrithik Roshan will play the part of the Kumar in the film slated to release on November 23 next year. Kumar has said that he trusts Bhal with the story and has full faith in Hrithik.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Kumar said, “I trust Vikas Bahl with my life story and I believe that he will make a heartfelt film. I am a rooted guy so I feel some level of an emotional quotient is required to live my life on screen. I have seen that in Hrithik - on and off screen. I have full faith in his capabilities."

Kumar - is a mathematics genius from a modest family in Bihar. He is known for his 'Super 30' programme to help intelligent students who are unable to pay for expensive coaching classes crack IIT entrance tests. He had started the Ramanujan Institute of Mathematics in 1992 to teach children mathematics. As the institute grew over the years, it was renamed ‘Super 30’ in 2000. He teaches the children a year before the IIT-JEE entrance exams, which are touch to crack. Most of his students crack the exam and that made him famous all over the country.

Bahl, who was inspired by Kumar’s work, said, “Super 30 is a story of the struggles of those genius kids who have one opportunity and how those 30 amongst thousands of others redefine success. The film will focus on the Super 30 programme that Kumar started, which trains 30 IIT aspirants to crack its entrance test."

COO of Reliance Big Entertainment, Shibasish Sarkar, said in a statement, “’Super 30' is a great human story about struggle and inspiration that we want to portray on the big screen. The film will go in production from December and we are sure the audience will appreciate this incredible film when it releases next year."