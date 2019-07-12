Ranjini Maitra July 12 2019, 9.27 am July 12 2019, 9.27 am

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 hits the screens on Friday. Ahead of its release, the film has been receiving strong reviews, lauding the motivating story as well as the actor's performance. This certainly called for a night of celebration. On Thursday evening, the makers, the actors and the gang of young boys and girls who played reel students, gathered at the premiere to celebrate. And, they were joined by director Vikas Bahl.

It's been a long time since we saw Vikas making a public appearance. In the wake of the #metoo movement in India, a former employee of Phantom Films (of which he was one of the partners), accused him of sexual misconduct. The production house eventually dissolved and he kept himself away from the limelight. An internal inquiry committee gave him a clean chit after the complainant reportedly didn't turn up before the committee. While we heard he was regularly attending the post-production sessions, he didn't appear for any promotional event either. Last night, however, we saw him arriving for the event at a suburban theatre.

And he happily posed for a picture as well!

We came across another photo of him, surrounded by the girls who played students in the film while he happily held on to the man in front of him.

Apart from the team associated, the screening was also attended by Jacqueline Fernandez, Aayush Sharma, Daisy Shah, and Vaani Kapoor to name a few.

Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari, Milan Lutharia, Shree Narayan Singh, Ahmed Khan, Farah Khan, producers Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Wardha Nadiadwala were also present.

Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, and rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani made their way to the premiere as well!

Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, the real inspiration behind the film, flew to Mumbai to attend the screening and posed with the reel Anand Kumar i.e. Hrithik and the reel students.