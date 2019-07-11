In Com Staff July 11 2019, 10.58 am July 11 2019, 10.58 am

All of us love our super-heroes, and we all absolutely love any movie about them heroes. A little hope for everyone around, isn’t it? Bollywood, too, has started giving us our share of heroes, if not super-heroes. Not everyone has to wear capes now, do they? Well, the latest movie based on the theme of heroism is all set to hit the theaters on July 12, 2019. Yep, we’re talking about the upcoming movie Super 30. Super 30 is the latest Bollywood drama co-produced and directed by Vikas Bahl. This flick is based on the super-cool mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program, Super 30. The film stars Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar and Mrunal Thakur. The soundtrack is composed by Ajay-Atul and movie is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Anand Kumar is a Mathematics genius from a modest family in Bihar who was told that only a King's son can become a king. Well, like all the geniuses, he did not take that shit and decided to take on the mission to prove that even a poor man can do awesome things. He undertakes a training program every year named 'Super 30' to help 30 IIT aspirants crack the entrance test, making them highly successful professionals. Can you hear us screaming!?

Super 30 managed to land itself in a ton of controversies. There were people who wanted the film banned. People questioned Roshan’s dark complexion in the flick. Producers fought. Many more. Let’s look at the movie’s future and see whether more drama will unfold or not.

Astrological Observations

Movie's fate in Indian Cinema

During the phase of the movie’s release, the respective lords of 1st and 10th houses are conjunct in the 11th house of gains. Basically, this flick will do amazingly well at the box office. Plus, there are also chances that film may be officially dubbed in other languages within one year of release. We can definitely expect loads of gains from other territories as well.

The star cast performance

Jupiter, being the lord of the 5th house, is retrograde in the 4th house. Plus, Saturn and Ketu are found in conjunction in the 5th house. All these combinations indicate dramatic performance from the lead cast. Well, we will fo sho see Hrithik Roshan (sigh!) get away from his comfort zone and try out something new. Jupiter's presence in the Kendra house further shows that the film will run parallel on various tracks like social satire, thriller, and comedy-drama. Mercury and Mars combination in Cancer sign enables the super amazing actors and actresses to ace their performances in the movie. Get ready to admire their fab dialogue delivery.

Box office collection in India & overseas

In India, the movie will do 10x better at the box office than abroad. The leads of the film have an awesome fan-following which will come in extremely handy. The scope of getting financial benefits through overseas business seems feeble within the initial one year. In other words, the ideal time to release this film in the overseas market is after one year of its initial release. They can wait!

Will the film face more controversies?

Malefic Rahu is conjunct with natal Sun in the 11th house of gains. This factor shows some chances of controversies from various sources (not one, not two, plenty of sources). We just need to wait and watch. *sips tea* However, rest assured, the success of the film won’t be affected by any kind of drama like this.