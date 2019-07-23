Rushabh Dhruv July 23 2019, 9.50 pm July 23 2019, 9.50 pm

After Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, has now been declared tax-free in Gujarat. The movie, which takes inspiration from the work of mathematician Anand Kumar who is credited for training underprivileged students for (Indian Institute of Technology) IIT exam under his flagship Super 30 program, garnered positive reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Owing to the sensitive and educative subject of the film, making it tax-free is quite a good step by the state with an aim so that more people can watch and learn from it.

The movie right from its release day has been doing pretty amazing at the box office and had minted Rs 50 crores in its first week. But the latest update is about the movie is that it has surpassed the 100 crore mark at the box office. In an earlier interview, Hrithik Roshan talked about his feeling when he found out school students in large numbers were going to watch his film. He said, "Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was a big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection."

Also earlier, in a conversation with in.com, Anand Kumar couldn’t stop raving praises on Hrithik Roshan. Kumar, in fact, went onto to call him the perfect choice for the film and also complimented the actor for pulling off his accent so well. He was quoted as saying, "I had told the production house that I get the right to choose the actor, director, music director, and the right script then only I can greenlight the project. People told me that Hrithik looks like a Greek god, how he will suit the dehati character? But Hrithik underwent a lot of preparation. He came wearing a gamcha just like me. He also spoke with me in an accent just like mine. I was super amazed. I feel he has done a good job."