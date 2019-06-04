Rushabh Dhruv June 04 2019, 2.27 pm June 04 2019, 2.27 pm

Hrithik Roshan's last release Kaabil, which came two years ago, was only an average film at the box office and fans were really looking forward to his next one. It looks like the actor is ready to make the wait worth it with his upcoming unconventional role in the film titled Super 30. Hrithik plays the lead role in this biopic based on mathematician Anand Kumar. Super 30, after been embroiled in a ton of controversies and delays, finally got a release date and is set to hit the movie screens on July 12, 2019. Over the last few days, the makers of Super 30 have been releasing various posters to tease fans. On Tuesday, they dropped the trailer and it's safe to say that Hrithik Roshan is back with a bang!

The 2:35-second trailer of the film is sure to give you all the feels, thanks to Hrithik Roshan's top-notch acting and a convincing local Bihari accent. Based on the true-life story of genius Anand Kumar, who hailed from a poor family, the trailer will make you go emotional as well as strike a delightful chord. The story revolves around Anand inducting 30 underprivileged but academically bright students in his Super 30 programme every year and coaching them free of cost to crack India’s toughest entrance examination of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The film captures the real-life trials of Anand's life and the challenges he faced in order to set up his Super 30 institute. In a nutshell, the film is an inspirational story of struggle and success of an underdog.

Have a look at the trailer of Super 30 below:

During his recent visit to China, Roshan opened up on Super 30. He said, “Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds.”