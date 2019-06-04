Divya Ramnani June 04 2019, 5.11 pm June 04 2019, 5.11 pm

After a lot of hustle and bustle, the trailer of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 has finally made its way to the internet. The film, helmed by Vikas Bahl, will be narrating the inspiring story of a Patna-based math genius Anand Kumar, who despite all the odds, ran a coaching class for a group underprivileged children and trained them for the IIT entrance examinations. For this particular film, Roshan underwent a drastic transformation, be in terms of physicality or the accent. And, mind you, the Kaabil actor’s efforts don’t seem to have gone in vain since he has pulled them off with utmost ease. In a nutshell, it has managed to strike the right chord among its viewers.

Moments later, we scrolled down the social media to check on the kind of response the trailer of Super 30 has received, and it looks like Hrithik Roshan’s tale of an underdog has impressed Twitterati. While a lot of users praised the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor for his terrific performance, some labeled it as one of the most promising films of 2019. Here are some reactions from the netizens.

A user praised Roshan for his spectacular acting:

Whatta trailer..... Superb acting Roshan Saab!!!! . Great piece of work 👌👍👏#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/bYoVIbovlc — Pradhumn - the CricFreak🏏 (@pradhumn_pratap) June 4, 2019

Hrithik Roshan's desi avatar, too, got validation from fans:

Never imagined Hrithik in a complete desi character and him pulling it off to perfection. This scene just validates the fact that HRITHIK ROSHAN IS THE MOST COMPLETE ACTOR IN BOLLYWOOD, yet again.#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/4fDQZ1o4aM — Hrithik Roshan Fan (@iHrithiksSniper) June 4, 2019

Some of the users felt that it is a story that should be told:

It's a story that needs to be told! Shared! Imulated! This story is going to be interesting 🤸 The most anticipated movie since a long time. Such a new and challenging role for Hrithik✌️ Intensity level: @iHrithik 👍 Looking forward 😎#Super30Trailer #Hrithik_Roshan pic.twitter.com/SOCrwzmGHr — Kunal Khandelwal (@kunal_kdl) June 4, 2019

#Super30Trailer So much looking forward to the movie! It's a story that needs to be told! Shared! Imulated! Bravo #Hrithik and team! pic.twitter.com/koUfovZYou — Myra Sharma (@MyraSharma17) June 4, 2019

Hrithik is back with a bang, hell yeah!:

I have a feeling this is going to be a very very extraordinarily made movie with an awesome cast. @iHrithik is back with a bang. #Super30Trailer https://t.co/1riGiQNfmE — Sreedhar (@im_sreedhar) June 4, 2019

While the trailer has managed to garner some phenomenal response, Super 30 also had its fair share of controversies. From getting postponed twice to its director, Vikas Bahl, being accused of sexual misconduct by an employee of (the now-dissolved) Phantom films; the journey of this Hrithik Roshan starrer wasn’t really smooth. However, that is a thing of past now.