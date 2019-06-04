After a lot of hustle and bustle, the trailer of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 has finally made its way to the internet. The film, helmed by Vikas Bahl, will be narrating the inspiring story of a Patna-based math genius Anand Kumar, who despite all the odds, ran a coaching class for a group underprivileged children and trained them for the IIT entrance examinations. For this particular film, Roshan underwent a drastic transformation, be in terms of physicality or the accent. And, mind you, the Kaabil actor’s efforts don’t seem to have gone in vain since he has pulled them off with utmost ease. In a nutshell, it has managed to strike the right chord among its viewers.
Moments later, we scrolled down the social media to check on the kind of response the trailer of Super 30 has received, and it looks like Hrithik Roshan’s tale of an underdog has impressed Twitterati. While a lot of users praised the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor for his terrific performance, some labeled it as one of the most promising films of 2019. Here are some reactions from the netizens.
A user praised Roshan for his spectacular acting:
Hrithik Roshan's desi avatar, too, got validation from fans:
Some of the users felt that it is a story that should be told:
Hrithik is back with a bang, hell yeah!:
While the trailer has managed to garner some phenomenal response, Super 30 also had its fair share of controversies. From getting postponed twice to its director, Vikas Bahl, being accused of sexual misconduct by an employee of (the now-dissolved) Phantom films; the journey of this Hrithik Roshan starrer wasn’t really smooth. However, that is a thing of past now.
Super 30, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles will make it to the big screens on July 12, 2019.