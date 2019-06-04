Rushabh Dhruv June 04 2019, 5.34 pm June 04 2019, 5.34 pm

On Tuesday, the much-awaited trailer of Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30's dropped online and it has garnered mixed reviews. Right from the actor's Bihari accent to him looking like a mathematician, Hrithik Roshan has tried his best to connect with the masses. Super 30 is a film which chronicles the journey of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based mathematician who fought against all odds to run a coaching centre for underprivileged kids in Bihar and trained them for IIT entrance exams.

Coming to the point, while the film's trailer has stirred mixed responses, there is a section of fans who are in awe of the star's acting prowess. But there's always two sides of the same coin, and Twitter has some harsh criticism for Super 30. Right from Roshan's accent, his shoddy makeup and certain dialogues, the web is in no mood to spare the Greek God. So if you happen to be a huge Hrithik Roshan fan, let's say it is danger zone ahead.

Have a look at a few memes which made their way to the Twitter:

Hrithik Roshan became the first brown actor to receive backlash for brownfacing TWICE. idk how it's possible but he did it. — A Song Of Rice And Thayir (@nah_im_abdulla) June 4, 2019

Someone told Hrithik Roshan that talking like his scientist avatar in Koi Mil Gaya would make him sound like a Bihari. 🤦 #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/wI8MEijZXB — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 4, 2019

Super 30 is based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who provides free guidance to underprivileged students in preparations for IIT-JEE. Anand is a recipient of several awards and has been covered by prestigious publications.