On Tuesday, the much-awaited trailer of Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30's dropped online and it has garnered mixed reviews. Right from the actor's Bihari accent to him looking like a mathematician, Hrithik Roshan has tried his best to connect with the masses. Super 30 is a film which chronicles the journey of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based mathematician who fought against all odds to run a coaching centre for underprivileged kids in Bihar and trained them for IIT entrance exams.
Coming to the point, while the film's trailer has stirred mixed responses, there is a section of fans who are in awe of the star's acting prowess. But there's always two sides of the same coin, and Twitter has some harsh criticism for Super 30. Right from Roshan's accent, his shoddy makeup and certain dialogues, the web is in no mood to spare the Greek God. So if you happen to be a huge Hrithik Roshan fan, let's say it is danger zone ahead.
Have a look at a few memes which made their way to the Twitter:
Super 30 is based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who provides free guidance to underprivileged students in preparations for IIT-JEE. Anand is a recipient of several awards and has been covered by prestigious publications.
During his recent visit to China, Roshan opened up on Super 30. He said, "Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds."