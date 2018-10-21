Super 30: Vikas Bahl back to work for post-production?

Queen director Vikas Bhal has hogged significant air-time and news reel for all the wrong reasons. The filmmaker has been accused of sexual harassment by an ex-employee of Phantom Films. Other women too spoke up about the Vikas’ misconduct towards them. The disgraced filmmaker’s next directorial was supposed to be Super 30 which stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. While there were reports that Vikas won’t be working on the film anymore, a recent report in the Deccan Chronicle claims that he is back, working on the post-production of the film.

A source told the publication, “There is one more day of shooting left for the film. It will be completed in Poland. Once the shoot is done and an edit is locked, VFX and the CG will be done. If all goes right, the film will come out on January 25, along with Manikarnika.”

An allegation of misconduct is usually followed by the accused either stepping down from their post or are being fired by the organization. But in Vikas’ case, the producers of Super 30 are yet to take any such decision.

Meanwhile a few days ago, Hrithik posted that he won’t be working with anyone who is guilty of sexual misconduct. In his tweet, the actor stated that he has asked producers of Super 30 to take a strict stand against them if needed.