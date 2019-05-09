Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date of his film to avoid 'harassment'

Rushabh Dhruv May 09 2019, 8.12 pm May 09 2019, 8.12 pm

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's ugly mess doesn't really fade away, ever. Time and again, if we recall the spat between two popular stars, all we can say is that it's a controversial affair. A few months ago, it was almost turning into a professional battle, as Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was set to clash with Hrithik's Super 30. However, Super 30 was pushed and the clash was averted. Recently, the makers of Mental Hai Kya, which stars Kangana, moved their film's release to 26th July, a date pre-occupied by Super 30. Now, looks like Hrithik Roshan needs no drama in his life and to avoid the same the actor has decided to shift the release date of the upcoming Super 30. So it means Kangana and Hrithik's respective films will not clash anymore.

Hrithik Roshan, in his latest Instagram post, declared that with an aim to save himself from the 'mental trauma', the actor has shifted his film's release date. Mental Hai Kya, which was earlier to release on June 21st, was locking horns with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. And in order to not clash with Shahid, MHK makers thought it is fit to move the release date.

Have a look at the official statement by Hrithik Roshan on Instagram:

The friendly rapport shared between Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan and Ekta Kapoor’s father Jeetendra is known to all. Will this particular incident jeopardise their relationship? That will have to be seen. This spat would have crushed Hrithik's jovial mood.

"A lot is being reported about Mental Hai Kya clashing with another film at the box office on July 26. The shift in the release date is a decision taken after the recommendations from the distributors, trade analysts and top research team, keeping in mind the releases a week before and after this date.

We have been advised to shift the release of our movie to July 26, purely for the business prospects. On knowing, that there is already a movie scheduled for a release on that date, we did it all in our purview to ensure that there will be no mudslinging and it will be dignified release. We stand by assuring that to all other parties. This is a call taken by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures considering better prospects for the movie at the box office and no other parties were involved," read a statement by MHK makers.

Super 30 is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar while Mental Hai Kya, a comedy film, stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Kangana Ranaut.