Subhash K Jha June 18 2019, 12.20 am June 18 2019, 12.20 am

Four students from IIT Gauwhati - Avinash Baro, Bikash Das, Monjit Doley and Dhaniram Taw - have filed a fresh case against Anand Kumar. They claim that the film based on him, Super 30, misrepresents facts to glorify Kumar. Earlier, the same four boys had filed a PIL demanding to know the names of the 27 students who had qualified for IIT in 2018 after being trained by Anand Kumar.

Outraged by what he sees as a planned attack on him by his detractors Anand Kumar challenges the power behind the boys to come forward. “Please don’t use these innocent boys for your own selfish revenge against me. I know who you are and why you are trying to sabotage my film. In fact, the people plotting to bring the film’s release to a halt by using these poor boys are exposed in the film. I won’t name them. Please see the film. You will know who they are.”

Anand admits he is distressed by the efforts being made to stall the film. “When the PIL was filed last year and a legal notice was sent to me, my lawyers replied in detail to the allegations. Nothing was heard from these people after that. And now when the film is about to be released they’ve suddenly woken up again. Their motive is quite clear. It isn’t a public concern. It is personal gain.”

Anand Kumar points out that the four boys who have objections to the release of the film Super 30 have nothing to do with Anand or his coaching institution. “The four boys are from Gauwhati. I’ve never met them. They’ve never been any part of my educational institute. They have nothing whatsoever to do with me. As I said they are mere puppets. And I know who’s putting them up to this.”