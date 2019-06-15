Priyanka Kaul June 15 2019, 7.17 pm June 15 2019, 7.17 pm

Super 30 has released its first song, Jugraafiya, and it’s catchy on many levels. The song is about the innocence of a new love brewing with its own small fights, the confessions and the excitement of catching even the smallest glimpse of the person you love. Apart from that, the lyrics are a story in itself and blend well with the music video. The 2-minute long video was released on Saturday and has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan. The song has been composed by Ajay Atul, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The movie Super 30 is based on the real-life story of Patna-based Anand Kumar, played by Hrithik Roshan. Mrunal Thakur plays his love interest. The story is about a brilliant mathematician who trains the underprivileged but deserving kids to train for the entrance of Indian Institute of Technology.

Here is the full song:

Anand Kumar, on whom the movie is based had expressed happiness as Hritik will be portraying his role on screen. He was quoted as saying in an interview to PTI, "I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny.”

The movie has been directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Vikramaditya Motwane. It is slated to release on July 12, 2019.