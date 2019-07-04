Ranjini Maitra July 04 2019, 1.20 pm July 04 2019, 1.20 pm

The cricket fever has taken over literally everyone. Let alone the commoners, a bunch of Bollywood stars also flew to London as soon as the ICC World Cup began. While many of them happen to be cheering for team India from the stands, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are having an even better time. Imagine watching the match when you are accompanied by none other than the cricket legend Kapil Dev!

In a photo shared by Neetu Kapoor on Instagram, both she and Rishi Kapoor flash a bright smile as they pose with Kapil Dev. She says she is 'supercharged' about the World Cup...so are we! Kapil, who led team India to its first World Cup victory in 1983, must be more charged up than anyone else...

For close to a year now, Kapoor has been in New York, undergoing treatment for cancer. What we can't figure is whether they flew to London to catch India's next match or whether it was Kapil Dev who came down to New York to meet them!

While the Kapoors are away from their hometown for months now, their friends and colleagues from Bollywood kept dropping in. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, Manish Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, everyone made it a point to pay them a visit as and when they were in New York. This was, however, the first time that a sports star came to meet them.

Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by girlfriend Alia Bhatt, was also in NY recently, and the family spent some true quality time together.