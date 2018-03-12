Super30 biopic: Hrithik goes from Greek-god to geek-prof

Hrithik Roshan is working hard at shedding his greek-god image and taking on the professor look. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming Anand Kumar biopic on Super 30 in Sambal, Rajasthan. The pictures from the sets look nothing like the Hrithik fans are used to and have been going viral since he commenced shoot for the film. The actor, who is playing the role of the mathematician, is shooting the IIT-Kota portions there. In the image, Roshan is seen riding a bicycle and is pretty much unrecognisable.

#HrithikRoshan Selling Papad In Bihari Accent 👏👏👌👌 One Of The Best Actor Of India For A Reason! 🙏#Super30 #AnandKumarBiopic pic.twitter.com/UJx62uJ40y — Half Blood Prince (@iamtnvr) February 20, 2018

#Hrithik becomes the characters he chooses to portray onscreen and #Super30 too testifies #HrithikRoshan's sky high dedication. Spotted at Jaipur pic.twitter.com/fKXSWLGcCJ — Hrithik Inspires (@HrithikInspires) February 19, 2018

The Kaabil actor kicked off the shoot in Varanasi from where the first set of images emerged. Wearing a blue T-shirt, trousers and moustache, he’s going the extra mile to fit into the geek-professor look and it’s leaving everyone awestruck.

A major portion of the film will be shot in Bhopal and Patna and the last leg of the schedule will be shot in Bihar’s capital in May. But the locations of other cities will be recreated in Mumbai itself. Director Vikas Bahl has reportedly started working on the sets. Hrithik took to social media to share his excitement on the first day of the shoot.

The film is based on the autobiography of Anand Kumar Super 30: Changing The World 30 Students at a Time. The film is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena, and Shibasish Sarkar. Anand Kumar even took to social media to express his gratitude and that he has full faith in the team of Super 30. Kumar has been involved in all the creative meetings to ensure minute of details are included.

While speaking of Hrithik portraying him, Kumar said, “I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen. I am excited to see Hrithik as Anand Kumar essaying my emotional journey. I totally trust Vikas (Bahl) with my story and I am confident that he will make a sensible and heartfelt film about me and what I strive to do.”

Super 30 will hit the theatres on January 25, 2019.