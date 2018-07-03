Superstar Salman Khan was initially rejected for Maine Pyar Kiya. Here's why

Salman Khan’s iconic romantic blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya is still alive in our memory. The film, which went on to become the biggest blockbuster in 1989, was also a turning point in Salman’s career. Can you believe that the film has already clocked in 29 years? Here’s an interesting fact about the film you might not be aware of!

Choreographer Farah Khan asked Sooraj Barjatya not to cast Salman Khan for the film. Yes, and moreover, the superstar fled from the film’s audition! Read on to find out why.

So, when director Sooraj Barjatya called Salman for audition, he thought the makers would test his dancing skills as well. For which, Salman called up his friend, Farah Khan, and requested for a dance lesson for half an hour and also to accompany him at the audition.

“Woh log nachayenge mujhe toh tu aaja mere ko do-teen steps sikha de. Chow Mow (Farah’s dancing partner) used to be dancing with her so I called her along with Chow Mow to Juhu beach. I had to learn front somersault. She was like, ‘Front somersault? Kab sikhne ka hai?’ I said, ‘Mere paas adhe ghante ka time hai!’ We tried it. First three attempts, I fell flat on my face. But the fourth one, I got the somersault right. Then we went for the auditions,” Salman to a leading daily in an old interview.

During the auditions, the non-dancer Salman started dancing carefree in his own style and to which, Farah told him, “Barabar karna, teri picture chal jayegi Salman.” But Salman continued to dance that way. And what next? Farah decided to change her loyalties and further told Sooraj to not cast Salman in his first film (as a filmmaker), which would be more like taking a risk. Salman heard their conversation and further said that Farah was not able to get a great performance out from him and he fled from the audition. But Salman had good fortune on his side. The determined actor gave some more shots and was finally signed on for the film.

Well, thanks to the makers, for gifting us the iconic and lovable character Prem, that’s still fresh in people’s minds.