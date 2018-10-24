Suraiyya teaser from Thugs Of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif’s killer thumkas are the Jaan of the song

There’s no doubt that Katrina Kaif is one of the best dancers we have in the industry. With her songs like Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, Kamli, etc. Katrina has proved that she can give other B-Town actresses a run for their money when it comes to dancing. The actress will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and the makers have released the teaser of her track Suraiyya.

The song is composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghosal. But it is Katrina Kaif’s thumkas that grab all the attention. We can see the actress doing some fantastic steps in the teaser which clearly overshadow Aamir Khan, who is also a part of the song. A special mention to Prabhudheva who has brilliantly choreographed this song. It is not easy to pull off his moves but Katrina does it like a pro. The makers have just shown us the teaser and they won’t be releasing the full song online until the film releases. Damn it is a long wait…

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra, Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is slated to release on November 8, 2018.