image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Suraiyya teaser from Thugs Of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif’s killer thumkas are the Jaan of the song

Bollywood

Suraiyya teaser from Thugs Of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif’s killer thumkas are the Jaan of the song

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 24 2018, 12.23 pm
back
Aamir KhanAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentFatima Sana Shaikhkatrina kaifsongsSuraiyyateaserThugs of Hindostan
next#MeToo: Tanushree Dutta feels some of the big stars are complicit
ALSO READ

Mogul: Rajkumar Hirani to step in as director after Subhash Kapoor’s ouster ?

Aamir Khan's Lagaan is this noted director's favorite

Aamir Khan is the Mogul after Subhash Kapoor steps down as director