Surprise Surprise! After Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar shares the teaser of Toilet 2

If you thought Akshay Kumar's Swach Bharat Abhiyan was limited to Toilet Ek Prem Katha than you are mistaken. Here he has surprised us all by sharing the teaser of his next mission titled Toilet 2.

Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster - Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh! Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/eutHICLlKp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 30, 2018

Now this teaser has taken us by complete surprise as we had no clue over Toilet 2. It is a little difficult for this one to be the sequel of the film as it is just impossible for the makers to make a film so quickly. But then it could be a short film. Or you never know, it is Akshay Kumar, so anything is possible.

In the teaser we hear Akshay saying, "Toilet toh bana liya, lekin katha abhi baaki hai which means 'The toilet has been built but the story remains incomplete.' So it will interesting to see the next part of the story.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha had Bhumi Pednekar essaying the role of Akshay Kumar's wife. She was the one who demanded a proper sanitation facility from her husband. The film was a super hit at the box office.

Now let's see what does Toilet 2 has in store for us.