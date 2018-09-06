image
Thursday, September 6th 2018
English
Surprise Surprise! Emraan Hashmi too has a doppelganger now, and we know his real identity

Bollywood

Surprise Surprise! Emraan Hashmi too has a doppelganger now, and we know his real identity

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 06 2018, 3.34 pm
back
BollywoodEmraan HashmiEntertainment
nextAkshay Kumar and Farah Khan bring the house down, early in the morning
ALSO READ

Still About Sec 377: Director Amit Khanna pours his heart out on everything LGBTQ+

Shahid Kapoor’s social media accounts hacked: Khilji plays kill joy once again

Super 30: Memes on Hrithik Roshan starrer's poster got everything from Paneer to Rahul Gandhi covered