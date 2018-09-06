Surprise Surprise! Emraan Hashmi too has a doppelganger now, and we know his real identity

Celebrities play a major influence on the lives of commoners to an extent that many of us end up adopting their way of life to the point of looking like them. We can call these lookalikes duplicates or dummies, whichever other term makes sense, and then, there are those who are innately gifted with almost identical features, screaming to be famous.

Emraan Hashmi is the latest celeb to join the likes of Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra to find his doppelganger. And no, the internet didn’t do it for him this time, as he himself dug out his lost brother from another mother and shared a bevy of pictures on his social media page.

The man in question is from Pakistan, his name is Mazdak Jan and he’s a model. Here are a couple of pictures that prove he’s the perfect doppelganger to Hashmi and can easily pass off as the latter in his absence.

Image Credits: Mazdak Jan Facebook

Coming back to our real Emraan Hashmi, he will be seen in a movie called Cheat India which is directed by Soumik Sen. The movie is produced under Emraan Hashmi’s production house and is slated for a release on Jan 25, 2019.